Adorama 4th of July sale up to 65% off: Apple gear, smart home, more

Adorama is celebrating the 4th of July this year with a wide ranging sales event. Get some serious bang for your buck this year on items to enhance your holiday with friends and family including everything from cameras and drones to speakers, smart home devices from the biggest brands, and more. These deals won’t be around for very long, with the sales event ending this weekend, so be sure to browse through now before it’s all gone. Head below for more details.

Adorama 4th of July Sale:

This year’s Adorama 4th of July sale has up to 65% off hundreds of products including, but certainly not limited to, GoPro gear, mirrorless camera bundles, DSLRs, pages of photography accessories like gimbals and lenses, as well as a host of audio gear including AKG headphones, speakers, and much more. However, you’ll find some solid MacBook deals here with a series of Pro and Air configurations at as much as $300 off:

MacBook Deals:

You can browse through all of the ongoing MacBook deals in the Adorama 4th of July sales event here.

Outside of the Apple gear, Adorama is also great source for photography gear and cameras, or even a new pair of binoculars to watch the fireworks with. Whether it’s a telescope, mirrorless camera, DSLR, 4K video camera, or a drone equipped with one, there are some solid deals to be had for capturing some high-definition memories with as well. From more affordable brands, up to higher-end gear from Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Fujifilm.

More Adorama 4th of July Deals:

But as we said, there are hundreds of products on sale in the Adorama 4th of July event at up to 65% off, all of which you can browse through right here. This landing page has some quick links for each brand on sale and here’s the Featured Deals section. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for even more of the best deals from Adorama this holiday weekend.

