Build your village in Above and Below next family game night for $32

Amazon is offering the Above and Below Board Game for $32.26 shipped. This is down over 15% from its regular going rate and is within a few bucks of its all-time low. This unique board game allows you to build a village and explore the caverns below. You’ll have to manage villagers, each of which has a unique identity to explore. There’s a book of encounters which allows you to build a unique and memorable story every time you play. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forbidden Island is another great game to enjoy this upcoming weekend. You’ll join a team of adventurers on a do-or-die mission where the goal is to capture four sacred treasures from ruins. It can be played by 2- to 4-players and takes around 30-minutes to complete a match. At under $20 Prime shipped, this is an easy recommendation for family game night.

However, those on a budget, or just looking to pick up something simple and easy, will want to check out Monopoly Deal. It comes in at just $8 Prime shipped and takes as little as 5-minutes to get through a round, depending on how many people are playing.

More about Above and Below:

Above and Below is a mashup of town-building and storytelling where you and up to three friends compete to build the best village above and below ground. In the game, you send your villagers to perform jobs like exploring the cave, harvesting resources, and constructing houses. Each villager has unique skills and abilities, and you must decide how to best use them. You have your own personal village board, and you slide the villagers on this board to various areas to indicate that they’ve been given jobs to do. Will you send Hanna along on the expedition to the cave? Or should she instead spend her time teaching important skills to one of the young villagers.

