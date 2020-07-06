Clarks Flash Sale takes extra 40% off all sale styles + free shipping

Clarks offers an extra 40% off all sale styles with promo code EXTRA40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Now is a perfect time to update your shoes for warm weather with deals on sandals, sneakers, boots, and more. For men, the Un Abode Boat Shoes are currently on sale for $75 and originally were priced at $125. These shoes are lightweight and cushioned for added comfort. Plus, you can choose from two color options and they’re versatile to dress up or down. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Clarks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Brixby Brown Leather Sandals $48 (Orig. $80)
- Un Abode Boat Shoes $75 (Orig. $125)
- Hamilton Way Loafers $48 (Orig. $80)
- Vine Oak Sandals $66 (Orig. $110)
- Somerville Mix Cognac Leather $63 (Orig. $225)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ayla Blair Shoes $42 (Orig. $70)
- Saylie Quartz Black Nubuck $42 (Orig. $70)
- Step June Reef Black $42 (Orig. $70)
- Step AllenaBay Grey $42 (Orig. $70)
- Maypearl Dark Leather Booties $54 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
