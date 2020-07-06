Eastbay’s Stars and Stripes Sale takes 25% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more

- Jul. 6th 2020 9:35 am ET

0

Eastbay’s Stars & Stripes Savings Event takes 25% off orders of $49 or more with code USA25 at checkout. Score great deals on Nike, adidas, New Balance, Brooks, Jordan, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit. This style is available for both men and women from just $72. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $180. The running shoes were designed to go for miles with thousands of small foam beads to give you a springy step. They also have a Flyknit material that’s flexible and breathable for summer workouts. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Eastbay

Eastbay

About the Author