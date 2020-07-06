Eastbay’s Stars and Stripes Sale takes 25% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more

Eastbay’s Stars & Stripes Savings Event takes 25% off orders of $49 or more with code USA25 at checkout. Score great deals on Nike, adidas, New Balance, Brooks, Jordan, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit. This style is available for both men and women from just $72. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $180. The running shoes were designed to go for miles with thousands of small foam beads to give you a springy step. They also have a Flyknit material that’s flexible and breathable for summer workouts. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike React Infinity Run Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- Brooks Ghost 12 Shoes $97 (Orig. $130)
- Nike Tech Fleece Joggers $82 (Orig. $110)
- Nike Free X Metcon 2 $45 (Orig. $75)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit $81 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus $75 (Orig. $100)
- Nike React Infinity Run $96 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Zoom Hyperace 2 $54 (Orig. $90)
- adidas Original NMD R1 $72 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit $72 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
