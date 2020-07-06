Fossil’s offering 30% off sitewide + smartwatches from $129 shipped

For a limited time only, Fossil takes an extra 30% off sitewide, including clearance. Plus, it’s offering slmartwatches starting at $129. Prices are as marked. Better yet, receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Fossil Sport Silicone Watch for $99. To compare, this watch was originally priced at $275. Both men and women can style this watch and you can switch out the band for a new look. This watch lets you easily see social media notifications, tracks your fitness, and much more. Plus, it swim-proof, which is great for summer. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Fossil.
Our top picks for men include:
- The Minimalist Three-Hand Watch $42 (Orig. $129)
- Gen 5 Smartwatch Julianna $179 (Orig. $295)
- Rhett Black Leather Watch $69 (Orig. $149)
- Ethan Traveler Wallet $31 (Orig. $48)
- Fossil Sport Silicone Watch $99 (Orig. $275)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Gen 4 Smartwatch Sloan $129 (Orig. $275)
- Lane Three-Hand Watch $48 (Orig. $139)
- Embry Three-Hand Watch $39 (Orig. $139)
- Logan RFID Tab Clutch $41 (Orig. $68)
- Georgia Smoke Leather Watch $69 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!