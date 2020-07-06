Fossil’s offering 30% off sitewide + smartwatches from $129 shipped

- Jul. 6th 2020 12:27 pm ET

0

For a limited time only, Fossil takes an extra 30% off sitewide, including clearance. Plus, it’s offering slmartwatches starting at $129. Prices are as marked. Better yet, receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Fossil Sport Silicone Watch for $99. To compare, this watch was originally priced at $275. Both men and women can style this watch and you can switch out the band for a new look. This watch lets you easily see social media notifications, tracks your fitness, and much more. Plus, it swim-proof, which is great for summer. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Fossil.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil

Fossil

About the Author