Keep your car battery ready with GOOLOO’s 6A charger/maintainer for $22

- Jul. 6th 2020 2:17 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6V/12V 6A Battery Charger/Maintainer for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code 6V2ZU9I9 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $37, today’s deal is a match of the all-time low and is the best available. If you’ve ever walked out to a vehicle with a dead battery, this will be a lifesaver. Just hook it up and you’ll be driving in no time at all. It has 6A of power to recharge your vehicle’s battery without having to hook up jumper cables and makes it super simple. Plus, you can leave it on cars that you don’t drive frequently to ensure the battery is always charged and ready to go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the AmazonBasics 800mA Battery Charger/Maintainer for $16.50 Prime shipped. While it’s not quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, this is great for those on a tighter budget who want to keep a battery on charge for longer-term.

However, there’s nothing wrong with grabbing a pair of jumper cables to keep in your car. This will let you easily jump-start your vehicle should it die while you’re not at home. At just $12 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

GOOLOO Battery Charger features:

COMPATIBILITY- Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries that less than 100Ah, such as AGM, GEL, SLA, Flooded(WET), Calcium type deep cycle automotive or marine 4.0Ah-100Ah 12V battery. GOOLOO battery maintainer charger is a great choice for cars, trucks (small), motorbike, lawn mowers, tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, boats, yachts, motorboat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Gooloo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide