Keep your car battery ready with GOOLOO’s 6A charger/maintainer for $22

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6V/12V 6A Battery Charger/Maintainer for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code 6V2ZU9I9 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $37, today’s deal is a match of the all-time low and is the best available. If you’ve ever walked out to a vehicle with a dead battery, this will be a lifesaver. Just hook it up and you’ll be driving in no time at all. It has 6A of power to recharge your vehicle’s battery without having to hook up jumper cables and makes it super simple. Plus, you can leave it on cars that you don’t drive frequently to ensure the battery is always charged and ready to go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the AmazonBasics 800mA Battery Charger/Maintainer for $16.50 Prime shipped. While it’s not quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, this is great for those on a tighter budget who want to keep a battery on charge for longer-term.

However, there’s nothing wrong with grabbing a pair of jumper cables to keep in your car. This will let you easily jump-start your vehicle should it die while you’re not at home. At just $12 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

GOOLOO Battery Charger features:

COMPATIBILITY- Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries that less than 100Ah, such as AGM, GEL, SLA, Flooded(WET), Calcium type deep cycle automotive or marine 4.0Ah-100Ah 12V battery. GOOLOO battery maintainer charger is a great choice for cars, trucks (small), motorbike, lawn mowers, tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, boats, yachts, motorboat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

