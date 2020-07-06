Transform your Instant Pot with the official Air Fryer Lid from $62 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot 1500W Air Fryer Lid for $64.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Target where RedCard holders can drop the total down to $61.74 shipped. Regularly $80 everywhere, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This special lid transforms your already versatile 6-quart Instant Pot into an air fryer (stainless steel inner pots only, more details on compatible models below). Overheat protection in tow, simply snap the lid on to your Instant Pot, use the one-touch smart cooking programs, and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 75,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Compatibility details: “Works with most 6-quart instant pot multi-use pressure cookers…The Air Fryer Lid is only compatible with Instant Pot stainless steel inner pots and is not compatible with ceramic inner pots.” The Air Fryer Lid is not compatible “with the following models: Smart WiFi 60, Smart Bluetooth, Duo Evo Plus 6, Duo Evo Plus 60, Duo SV 60 or Max 60.”

If you’re not already an Instant Pot user, you can get an entire stand alone air fryer for less than today’s lid accessory. The $40 model might not cut it, so check out the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer at $60. While it doesn’t have as large a capacity as your 6-quart Instant Pot, it carries solid ratings and comes in at a fraction of the price.

More on the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid:

Turn your instant pot into an air fryer: With one quick switch, unlock a whole new set of cooking techniques that allow you to crisp food right in your IP with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

One-touch preset cooking programs: Stop guessing with one-touch smart programs; Even crisp technology ensures tender, juicy meals with a crispy crunch and a golden finish

Easy to use: The detachable air fryer lid for Instant Pot is easy to handle and store, and features simple controls to get you cooking fast

