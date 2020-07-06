Join the Instant Pot party: 6-Qt. Duo Nova now starts from $66.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Target where RedCard holders can knock the price down to $66.49. Regularly $100, like it usually fetches direct and at Amazon, today’s deal is at least 30% off and is the lowest we have tracked since back in January. This is an affordable way to enter the wonderful world of Instant Pot. Along with the 6-quart capacity, it combines seven small appliances in one including a “pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker” while providing 13 built-in, one-touch cooking presets for simple 1-pot dinners. Rated 4+ stars from over 75,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You can save slightly more with the 3-quart Duo model at $60, but you are cutting your capacity in half for $10 in savings there. A notable alternative for some might be the COSORI 6-quart model at $56 shipped on Amazon. It carries solid ratings and comes with most of the same features, just without the coveted Instant Pot branding.

And speaking of Instant Pot, we spotted a rare deal on the official Air Frying Lid this morning. This accessory will transform your 6-quart Instant Pot into an air fryer. You can check that deal out right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker :

An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The 6Qt model is the most popular size, with a capacity to cook for up to 6 people – if you’re on the fence about which size is right for you, you can’t go wrong with the 6Qt.

