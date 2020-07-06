Logitech’s solar-powered Mac keyboard falls to an Amazon low at under $37

Amazon is offering the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac at $36.95 shipped. Normally around $55, today’s deal beats our last mention by $0.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a low-profile keyboard that will never need its batteries changed, this is a great solution. It’s got a built-in solar panel that can be recharged with any light source, even your desk lamp. Plus, its wireless connectivity helps to keep everything nice and tidy. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Just looking to pick up a wireless keyboard? Well, Logitech’s K270 is a great choice. It’s available for under $30 at Amazon and offers you wire-free functionality. Just keep in mind that this model isn’t solar-powered, so you’ll eventually have to change the batteries.

However, AmazonBasics has a wired keyboard and mouse bundle that’s available for just $15 right now. This gives you both peripherals at more than 50% below today’s lead deal, though you’ll have to deal with cables.

Logitech Wireless Solar Mac Keyboard features:

Solar-powered keyboard: No battery hassles—any light source keeps your keyboard charged for at least three months in total darkness

Only 1/3-inch thick: Ultra-thin design adds sleek style to your workspace

Familiar Mac layout: All the keys you’re used to, plus a Launchpad hot key, are exactly where you expect them

