Merrell takes extra 30% off sandals, hiking shoes, boots, more from $40

Merrell’s Private Sale takes an extra 30% off clearance with code EXTRASALE30 at checkout. Plus, it’s offering up to 25% off its best sellers. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Get hiking with deals on sandals, boots, sneakers, and more. The women’s District Kanoya Slide Sandals are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it for $48. This style is also very lightweight, which is great for packing. They’re also shock absorbing, waterproof, and cushioned for added comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!