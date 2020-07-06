RAVPower’s 28W 3-port USB solar charger drops to new low at $35 shipped

- Jul. 6th 2020 3:59 pm ET

spectrum-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the RAVPower 28W 3-Port Solar Charger for $34.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $50, today’s deal beats our last mention by $4 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to head out into the wilderness this summer or just spend some time by the lake, this solar panel is a must. It has 28W of total power and three built-in 2.4A USB ports to charge your devices with nothing but the power of the sun. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Looking for something that can store a charge? This solar-powered portable battery does just that. It comes in at $18 Prime shipped and has a 5000mAh capacity, which is more than enough to power your iPhone with ease. It can be recharged either via the sun’s rays or through a built-in microUSB port.

However, AUKEY’s USB-C 10000mAh portable power bank is also available for $18 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have a built-in solar panel, it does offer 18W USB-C which works well for iPad Pro or iPhone quick charging.

RAVPower 28W Solar Charger features:

RAVPower’s highly efficient solar cells convert up to 21.5-23.5% of solar power into free energy, up to 50% more than standard efficiencies. Whether it is a sunny day or you’re hiking under a cloudy sky, make sure you always stay powered up. Plug in up to two devices at once and let nature take care of the rest.

RAVPower is the one-stop power charging solution for millions of customers from around the world. The leader in fast-wireless charging thanks to our groundbreaking HyperAir technology, our wide variety of portable chargers and charging accessories provide a reliable way tostay powered anywhere, anytime.

