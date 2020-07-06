Who’s at the door? eufy 2K wireless video doorbell with 2-way audio: $164

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the eufy wireless 2K video doorbell with 2-way audio for $163.99 shipped. That’s 25% or $56 off list price where it has been at since release for this 4.3/5 star rated security device. There are no hidden or monthly costs with this device, the base station is in your home. Also, the batteries last half a year if you don’t want to run power to your front door. There is 2-way audio, human detection and 4:3 ration 2K video streamed to your iPhone and it works with Alexa devices as well. With your savings, add an additional doorbell for $120 or more home security cameras for $130/ea.
eufy Wireless Video Doorbell features:
- 2.5x the Clarity: See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording.
- No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.
- Dual Power Options: Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.
- Expanded Field of View: The increased 4:3 Aspect Ratio ensures you get a full-body view of anyone who approaches.
- Efficient Human Detection: The built-in AI analyzes each event and determines whether or not a human is present. This reduces the number of false alerts you receive as well as preserving power consumption.
