Who’s at the door? eufy 2K wireless video doorbell with 2-way audio: $164

- Jul. 6th 2020 8:33 am ET

$164
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the eufy wireless 2K video doorbell with 2-way audio for $163.99 shipped. That’s 25% or $56 off list price where it has been at since release for this 4.3/5 star rated security device. There are no hidden or monthly costs with this device, the base station is in your home. Also, the batteries last half a year if you don’t want to run power to your front door. There is 2-way audio, human detection and 4:3 ration 2K video streamed to your iPhone and it works with Alexa devices as well. With your savings, add an additional doorbell for $120 or more home security cameras for $130/ea.

eufy Wireless Video Doorbell features:

  • 2.5x the Clarity: See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording.
  • No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.
  • Dual Power Options: Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.
  • Expanded Field of View: The increased 4:3 Aspect Ratio ensures you get a full-body view of anyone who approaches.
  • Efficient Human Detection: The built-in AI analyzes each event and determines whether or not a human is present. This reduces the number of false alerts you receive as well as preserving power consumption.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$164
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
eufy

About the Author