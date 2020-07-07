Dockers Factory Sale takes up to 75% off khakis, dress shirts, more from $10

For a limited time only, Dockers is having a Factory Sale that’s offering up to 75% off select items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Slim Fit Ace Tech Pants for men. Originally priced at $72, however during the sale you can find them for $25. These pants feature wrinkle-resistant fabric that stretches for a polished look. Plus, it helps you to stay comfortable throughout the day. These pants are perfect for work events, but also can be dressed down with the Performance Tee Shirt that’s just $10. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dockers or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Dockers include:
- Straight Fit Workday Khakis $25 (Orig. $66)
- Slim Fit Ace Tech Pants $25 (Orig. $72)
- Slim Fit Ultimate Chino Pants $25 (Orig. $66)
- Skinny Fit Alpha Khaki Pants $20 (Orig. $72)
- Mixed Media Joggers $25 (Orig. $78)
- Ultimate Button-Up Shirt $20 (Orig. $64)
- Performance Tee Shirt $10 (Orig. $40)
- Signature Comfort Flex, Button Down Shirt $15 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
