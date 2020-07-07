Hunter’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off boots, and more from $35 shipped

- Jul. 7th 2020 9:25 am ET

0

Hunter’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of boots, sandals, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Original Chelsea Boots that are marked down to $81. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $135. The boots are waterproof and a felt lining helps to keep you warm. These boots are also a great option to take with you when hiking and it has a rubber outsole to promote traction. Better yet, you can also find them in a women’s option for $88. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hunter Boots

Hunter Boots

About the Author