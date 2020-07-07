Add Kershaw’s Volt Pocket Knife to your EDC at $17.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $28)

Amazon is now offering the 3.5-inch Kershaw Volt Stainless Steel Pocket Knife for $17.36 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $28 or so, today’s deal is as much as 40% in savings and is a new Amazon all-time low. This is a “precision heat-treated” stainless steel blade and handle with “heavy jimping along the spine for a secure grip.” Great for your EDC or during hiking and camping trips, it also sports a 3-position pocket clip, pre-drilled lanyard hole, SpeedSafe assisted opening, and solid 4+ star ratings from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking to get in the Kershaw folding knife game for less, check out this $14 model. Its blade is slightly smaller and it’s not all that much less than today’s lead deal, but we are already at the lower end of Kershaw pricing here. For something significantly less pricey, Gerber’s GDC Zip Blade is worth a look at under $10 Prime shipped and with solid ratings.

But you’ll definitely want to take a quick browse through our top picks of the best multi-tools out there for options starting from $5. Then hit up our home goods deal hub for additional outdoor essentials, DIY tools, and more.

More on the Kershaw Volt Stainless Steel Pocket Knife:

3.5” precision heat-treated 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade with excellent hardness, edge retention and wear resistance

410 stainless steel handle is contoured for a comfortable in-hand feel with heavy jimping along the spine for a secure grip

A great companion for any backpacker, hunter, angler, hiker, mechanic, hobbyist, and anyone in need of a strong and stealthy EDC

