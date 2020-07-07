Grab some healthy Larabar Peanut Butter Cookie Bars: 10-pack for $6 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the 10-pack of Larabar Peanut Butter Cookie Bars for $6.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Regularly between $8 and $9, today’s deal was as much as 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. A great chance to stock up on a healthy snack, Larabars contain only three ingredients including dates, peanuts, and sea salt. They are gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free, non-GMO, vegan, and a solid choice for a “pre-workout energy boost, post workout performance recovery, [or an] afternoon snack.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the peanut butter cookie flavor doesn’t work for you, check out the Cinnamon Roll Larabars at under $5 Prime shipped. There are only five bars in this box, but you’re saving slightly more and still making a healthier choice than your average snack bars or chips.

Be sure to swing by Amazon’s discounted grocery section for a long list of deals on snacks, coffee, candy, and much more. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional deals on kitchenware to cook it all with as well as outdoor tools, furniture, and much more.

More on the Larabar Peanut Butter Cookie Bars:

WHOLESOME FOOD: Tasty and chewy snack bars that are Food Made From Food; vegan and gluten free, Larabars feature the combination of high quality, whole food, fair trade ingredients with a great taste

REAL FLAVORS: 3-ingredient whole food bar made from a simple blend of dates, peanuts, and sea salt; Larabars are whole food snack bars made with clean, simple ingredients; dairy free and gluten free benefits are combined with other real food ingredients to create a delicious and nutritious bar your whole family will enjoy

