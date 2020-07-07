VAVA’s high-end 4K dash camera has Wi-Fi at an all-time low: $156 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the VAVA 4K Wi-Fi Dash Camera for $155.88 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering 4K recording, this dash camera captures extremely high-quality video as you drive. There’s built-in Wi-Fi that allows you to easily connect your smartphone to the camera for changing settings or reviewing footage. You’ll even find a built-in battery that keeps the camera recording when the car is off and parked, ensuring you’ll always capture an accident no matter what time it happens. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Step it down to 1440p from 4K to save some cash. This dash camera comes in at $100 shipped and offers quality recording at a much lower cost. You’ll also get a rear camera with this model, giving it the ability to capture out the front and back of your vehicle at the same time.

Regardless of which option you get, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card. It has plenty of storage room to capture footage on, and when it fills up, the dash camera will automatically overwrite the oldest footage, giving you near-infinite space. At $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

VAVA 4K Dash Camera features:

Real Ultra HD 4K resolution: This dash cam offers excellent Ultra HD 4K/25fps video quality even in high-speed driving. With 155°wide angle, it captures more details and reduce video shooting blind area, provides you with outstanding image quality.

Dash Cam with night vision: utilize Sony sensor improves Exmor R’s low light sensitivity allowing clear imaging in low light environments and image signal processing (isp) technology to record a clear, visible video in any situation- day or night.

Wi-fi & powerful VAVA Dash app: full-featured VAVA Dash cam mobile app enables live viewing, real-time photo & video sharing on social media, or direct media transfer of evidence to police & insurance companies right from your phone.

