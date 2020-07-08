Embark’s Dog DNA Breed Identification Kit is down to $99 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Embark Vet via Amazon is now offering its Dog DNA Breed Identification Kit for $99 shipped. Regularly $129, today’s deal is 23% or $30 off the going rate, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Using a “research-grade genotyping platform,” Embark’s kit screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. It can find and connect you with your pup’s relatives and results generally take around 1- to 3-weeks, with no additional lab fees. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Another solid option that will save you some cash is the Wisdom Panel 3.0 Canine DNA Test. It comes in at $80 on Amazon and carries even better ratings from over 7,100 Amazon customers. This one also screens for over 350 breeds and comes with no extra costs for getting the test done.

While we are talking about your furry friends, be sure to browse through Amazon pet supplies deal section for even more offers. You’ll find everything from toys and accessories and even as much as 35% off dog beds.

More on the Embark Dog DNA Breed Kit:

BREED DISCOVERY: Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market.

MOST ACCURATE: In mixed breed dogs, Embark can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make. This makes Embark’s product more than twice as precise as other tests on the market that can only detect breed contributions of 12% or more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!