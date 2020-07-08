Microsoft’s Ergonomic Mouse drops to an Amazon low of $20 Prime shipped

- Jul. 8th 2020 4:43 pm ET

Get this deal
$35 $20
0

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Ergonomic USB Mouse for $20 Prime shipped. Normally $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re in the market for a new mouse, this is a great option. It offers unique ergonomics and the USB connectivity makes it universal to work with either macOS or Windows. There are two programmable buttons that can be customized to function for whatever you need to be just a click away. The scroll wheel makes navigating webpages super simple, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If wireless is a bigger requirement than ergonomics, AmazonBasics has you covered. Just $13 Prime shipped scores you a cord-free mouse that runs off batteries, giving you a neat and tidy desk while still being fully functional.

However, Logitech has a wired keyboard and mouse combo for $15.50 Prime shipped that might do the trick for you. Ergonomics is not this set’s strong suit, but it does replace both of your computer peripherals for one low price.

Microsoft Ergonomic Mouse features:

  • Next-level comfort. Work all day, with reduced risk of fatigue and injury.
  • Precise tracking sensor on a variety of desk surfaces.
  • Designed to last — lightweight, durable, and wired for reliable speed and accuracy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$35 $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide