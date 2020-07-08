Microsoft’s Ergonomic Mouse drops to an Amazon low of $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Ergonomic USB Mouse for $20 Prime shipped. Normally $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re in the market for a new mouse, this is a great option. It offers unique ergonomics and the USB connectivity makes it universal to work with either macOS or Windows. There are two programmable buttons that can be customized to function for whatever you need to be just a click away. The scroll wheel makes navigating webpages super simple, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If wireless is a bigger requirement than ergonomics, AmazonBasics has you covered. Just $13 Prime shipped scores you a cord-free mouse that runs off batteries, giving you a neat and tidy desk while still being fully functional.

However, Logitech has a wired keyboard and mouse combo for $15.50 Prime shipped that might do the trick for you. Ergonomics is not this set’s strong suit, but it does replace both of your computer peripherals for one low price.

Microsoft Ergonomic Mouse features:

Next-level comfort. Work all day, with reduced risk of fatigue and injury.

Precise tracking sensor on a variety of desk surfaces.

Designed to last — lightweight, durable, and wired for reliable speed and accuracy.

