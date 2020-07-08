TaoTronics’ LED desk lamp has 25 settings and a USB chargeing port for $18

TaoTronics is offering its LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port for $17.99 shipped with the code WORK60 at checkout. Today’s deal is $16 below Amazon’s price and a whopping $28 below what it sells for direct. You’ll get five brightness levels alongside five different color temperatures, which combine to make 25 individual settings for a truly custom experience. With 400-lumens of output, you’ll easily be able to read or get work done with this lamp on your desk. It also packs a built-in 1A USB port to charge your iPhone or Apple Watch with ease. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Aukey’s RGB LED table lamp is perfect for adding ambiance to your space. It’s available for $14 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While this doesn’t offer light that you can direct onto a book or keyboard, it does add illumination to your space when set on a side table. It’s also water-resistant so you can use it outdoors or inside, whichever you prefer.

However, if you already have your own LED bulbs, grabbing this desk lamp is a great way to save some cash. You can pick it up for around $13 Prime shipped at Amazon and it’ll do great on any desk you put it on. Just screw a bulb in and you’ll have illumination in no time at all. The main downside is it’s not dimmable and there are no color temperature changes here, plus you’ll be lacking the built-in USB charging port.

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp features:

Enjoy an ultra-thin aluminum alloy body that’s extremely sturdy despite its lightweight build.

Browse a total of 25 possible combinations and always get the most suitable light mode for any occasion.

Benefit from an energy-efficient LED panel that reflects the light sideways to minimize glare and eyestrain.

