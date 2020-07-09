Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire illustrated drops to new low at $17.50

Amazon is offering the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition for $21.58 $17.74 Prime shipped. Normally $28, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Harry Potter fans will absolutely want to add this to their collection. It offers one of the most well-known stories ever told in a uniquely illustrated way. This is the fourth book from J. K. Rowling’s beloved series, making it the perfect weekend read. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you’d rather read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, well, it’s FREE with a Kindle Unlimited membership. That’s right, your $10 per month Kindle Unlimited membership scores you this #1 best-selling book at absolutely no cost.

Don’t forget to swing by July’s First Reads at Amazon. Just your Prime membership is required here to score some no-cost books, so, be sure to swing by and pick them up.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire:

Harry Potter wants to get away from the pernicious Dursleys and go to the International Quidditch Cup with Hermione, Ron, and the Weasleys. He wants to dream about Cho Chang, his crush (and maybe do more than dream). He wants to find out about the mysterious event involving two other rival schools of magic, and a competition that hasn’t happened for a hundred years. He wants to be a normal, fourteen-year-old wizard. Unfortunately for Harry Potter, he’s not normal – even by wizarding standards. And in this case, different can be deadly.

