Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display packs Assistant + more at a 2020 low of $100

Lenovo is currently offering its 10-inch Assistant-enabled Smart Display for $99.99 shipped with the code BFTABDEAL1 at checkout. Originally retailing for $250, it now goes for $158 at Best Buy and $150 at B&H, with today’s mention matching the 2020 low. This is the perfect smart home expansion if you’ve already got Google Home speakers placed around your house. I love putting smart displays in the kitchen and office areas as it makes navigating your devices much easier. Plus, in the kitchen, you can use it to set timers with your voice or look up recipes. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re more of an Alexa fan, the Echo Show 5 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at 30% below Lenovo’s price at $70 right now and delivers a more compact 5-inch screen compared to the 10-inch one you’ll find in today’s lead deal.

However, choosing to pick up an Echo Dot will save even more. Sure, you’ll lose out on the display aspect all-together, but at $45, it’s a no-brainer smart home addition that everyone should have at least one of.

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat

