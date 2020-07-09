New Amazon low strikes the RazorX Electric Longboard, now $138

Amazon is offering the RazorX Electric Longboard for $137.94 shipped. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. For those that have been looking to more easily get from point A to B, this affordable electric skateboard is here to save the day. It can propel you at up to 10 MPH for up to 40-minutes, allowing you to travel around 5- to 7-miles on a single charge. Weight capacity tops out at 220-pounds, allowing kids and adults alike to enjoy this board. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Cut spending in half when opting for this WhiteFang Skateboard at $55. Buyers will forfeit an electric motor, but on the bright side you’ll stand to benefit from a boost in exercise. It’s features a weight capacity of 330-pounds, ensuring it’s a sturdy offering for the money.

The affordability of the lead deal is emphasized when compared with something like Boosted’s electric skateboards. While not as high-end, RazorX above lets beginners eventually work up to something like this without spending as much up front. Once you’re ready, you can upgrade to one of these to garner faster speeds and longer range. Read our coverage of Boosted’s offerings to learn more.

RazorX Electric Longboard features:

The RazorX Longboard is powered by a kick-to-start, 125-watt, geared, rear-wheel-drive motor and a lithium-ion battery that delivers an electrifying skateboarding ride at speeds up to 10 mph (16 km/h) for up to 40 minutes of continuous use

The 37.5” (952.5 mm) long deck is made of high-quality, 5-ply bamboo and features perforated grip tape to provide a smooth, controlled ride

The RazorX Longboard comes pre-assembled, so you’re ready to ride this complete longboard electric skateboard right out of the box. Recommended for ages 9 and up; supports riders up to 220 pounds (100 kg)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!