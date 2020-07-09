Smart Circuits offers 50 different builds to teach your young ones for $23.50

- Jul. 9th 2020 7:54 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Smart Circuits STEAM Creative Kit for $23.57 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its $42 going rate, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to teach your children about technology and circuits, this is a must-have kit. There are 48 individual pieces including microprocessors, speakers, battery packs, and more. With your purchase, you’ll get a booklet that showcases 50 different builds that you can enjoy, but the options are truly endless. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another great option is Snap Circuits’ Beginner Kit. Available for under $17 Prime shipped, this setup allows you to build over 20 projects with the included 14 pieces. You’re basically just getting a smaller version of today’s lead deal with this purchase.

Klutz Lego Chain Reactions Science & Building Kit is another STEAM must-have. You’ll find 80-pages of instructions here with 10 different moving machines for just $13 Prime shipped.

Smart Circuit features:

  • Hours of STEM electronics fun: build amazing gadgets and games with lights, sounds, and Sensors using the modular system and microprocessor; customize your electronic builds in 3-D with snap-together boards
  • 48 pieces, amazing value: microprocessor, speaker, battery pack, light sensor, tricolor LED array, tilt switch, variable resistor, 2 push buttons, 6 modular boards, 31 Jumper wires in 4 lengths, and 48-page manual; requires 3 x 1.5V AAA (LR03) batteries, not included
  • 48-Page illustrated manual packed with science: using the scientific method to make your way through the 50 step-by-step projects, learn about electricity, Electric currents, Electric circuits, conductance, microprocessors, rom, ram, sound frequency, RGB color, and more

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
