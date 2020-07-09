Smart Circuits offers 50 different builds to teach your young ones for $23.50

Amazon is offering the Smart Circuits STEAM Creative Kit for $23.57 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its $42 going rate, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to teach your children about technology and circuits, this is a must-have kit. There are 48 individual pieces including microprocessors, speakers, battery packs, and more. With your purchase, you’ll get a booklet that showcases 50 different builds that you can enjoy, but the options are truly endless. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another great option is Snap Circuits’ Beginner Kit. Available for under $17 Prime shipped, this setup allows you to build over 20 projects with the included 14 pieces. You’re basically just getting a smaller version of today’s lead deal with this purchase.

Klutz Lego Chain Reactions Science & Building Kit is another STEAM must-have. You’ll find 80-pages of instructions here with 10 different moving machines for just $13 Prime shipped.

Smart Circuit features:

Hours of STEM electronics fun: build amazing gadgets and games with lights, sounds, and Sensors using the modular system and microprocessor; customize your electronic builds in 3-D with snap-together boards

48 pieces, amazing value: microprocessor, speaker, battery pack, light sensor, tricolor LED array, tilt switch, variable resistor, 2 push buttons, 6 modular boards, 31 Jumper wires in 4 lengths, and 48-page manual; requires 3 x 1.5V AAA (LR03) batteries, not included

48-Page illustrated manual packed with science: using the scientific method to make your way through the 50 step-by-step projects, learn about electricity, Electric currents, Electric circuits, conductance, microprocessors, rom, ram, sound frequency, RGB color, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!