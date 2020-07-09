Add 33-feet of TaoTronics LED string lighting to your outdoor space for $6.50

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 33-foot LED String Light for $6.47 Prime shipped with the code G894LSE8 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $12, today’s deal saves you nearly 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 100 individual LEDs, this 33-foot strip is the perfect addition to any outdoor living space. It waterproof and designed to be used in the elements. Just provide power and it’ll add ambiance to every area of your home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, this is one of the lowest-cost LED strings you’ll find on Amazon. So, instead of picking up a string, those who are wanting to upgrade their home to LED might want to take a look at this 2-pack of GE bulbs for $5 Prime shipped. Offering 60W of LED light output, these are great for bathrooms, kitchens, and more.

For even more great deals, swing by our smart home guide. We’re constantly updating it, making sure you are always notified when the latest smart home deals pop up.

TaoTronics LED String Light features:

Bendy material, massive compatibility: moldable copper wire is surprisingly soft and flexible thus can be wrapped around almost anything

More control with advanced rf technology: upgraded Remote control with strong penetrability covers a working range of 66 ft./ 20 m

Diverse modes for different occasions: 8 levels of brightness, speed, and blinking allow for versatile usage under various circumstances

Convenient memory function: memorizes the mode you previously used to rapidly access your favorite style of lighting

