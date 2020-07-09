Add 33-feet of TaoTronics LED string lighting to your outdoor space for $6.50

- Jul. 9th 2020 5:35 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 33-foot LED String Light for $6.47 Prime shipped with the code G894LSE8 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $12, today’s deal saves you nearly 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 100 individual LEDs, this 33-foot strip is the perfect addition to any outdoor living space. It waterproof and designed to be used in the elements. Just provide power and it’ll add ambiance to every area of your home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, this is one of the lowest-cost LED strings you’ll find on Amazon. So, instead of picking up a string, those who are wanting to upgrade their home to LED might want to take a look at this 2-pack of GE bulbs for $5 Prime shipped. Offering 60W of LED light output, these are great for bathrooms, kitchens, and more.

For even more great deals, swing by our smart home guide. We’re constantly updating it, making sure you are always notified when the latest smart home deals pop up.

TaoTronics LED String Light features:

  • Bendy material, massive compatibility: moldable copper wire is surprisingly soft and flexible thus can be wrapped around almost anything
  • More control with advanced rf technology: upgraded Remote control with strong penetrability covers a working range of 66 ft./ 20 m
  • Diverse modes for different occasions: 8 levels of brightness, speed, and blinking allow for versatile usage under various circumstances
  • Convenient memory function: memorizes the mode you previously used to rapidly access your favorite style of lighting

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
TaoTronics

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide