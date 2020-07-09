Around $6 each scores you a 4-pack of TP-Link’s budget-focused smart plugs

Amazon is offering four TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Plugs for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally up to $40 there, today’s deal comes within just $1 of its all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering four individual smart plugs, these are the perfect addition to any household. Whether you want to schedule a router reboot in the middle of the night or have your coffee pot turn on first thing in the morning so you wake up to a fresh brew, these plugs make it easy. Plus, each plug can be controlled through an app on your phone or with voice commands via Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re interested in staying with TP-Link, but just need a single smart plug, we’ve got you covered. You can grab one of TP-Link’s original smart plugs for $17 Prime shipped. While it has a larger design, it saves you a few bucks while still retaining the smart features.

However, ditching the TP-Link namesake saves a lot more. Gosund’s mini smart plug is available for $7 Prime shipped. While it’s not from a well-known company like TP-Link, you’ll still get Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control through Alexa and Assistant.

TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Plugs features:

Voice Control: Pair your plug with Alexa or Google Assistant to easily control your smart plug with just your voice.

Scheduling: Set schedules for each of your appliances to automate your day. Let Tapo turn on the coffee pot to wake you up or turn off the lights let you sleep.

Multi-User Access: Allows family members to control the smart plug using their own device.

Easy Setup: Setup is quick and simple using Bluetooth and the friendly Tapo app.

