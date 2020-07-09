Around $6 each scores you a 4-pack of TP-Link’s budget-focused smart plugs

Amazon is offering four TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Plugs for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally up to $40 there, today’s deal comes within just $1 of its all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering four individual smart plugs, these are the perfect addition to any household. Whether you want to schedule a router reboot in the middle of the night or have your coffee pot turn on first thing in the morning so you wake up to a fresh brew, these plugs make it easy. Plus, each plug can be controlled through an app on your phone or with voice commands via Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you’re interested in staying with TP-Link, but just need a single smart plug, we’ve got you covered. You can grab one of TP-Link’s original smart plugs for $17 Prime shipped. While it has a larger design, it saves you a few bucks while still retaining the smart features.
However, ditching the TP-Link namesake saves a lot more. Gosund’s mini smart plug is available for $7 Prime shipped. While it’s not from a well-known company like TP-Link, you’ll still get Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control through Alexa and Assistant.
TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Plugs features:
- Voice Control: Pair your plug with Alexa or Google Assistant to easily control your smart plug with just your voice.
- Scheduling: Set schedules for each of your appliances to automate your day. Let Tapo turn on the coffee pot to wake you up or turn off the lights let you sleep.
- Multi-User Access: Allows family members to control the smart plug using their own device.
- Easy Setup: Setup is quick and simple using Bluetooth and the friendly Tapo app.
