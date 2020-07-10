Allen Edmonds Drivers and Boat Shoes Sale takes 30% off select styles

For a limited time only, the Allen Edmonds Drivers and Boat Shoes Event takes 30% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Dylan Penny Loafer. Originally priced at $295, however during the sale you can find it for $199. These loafers are very versatile and the slip-on design makes it convenient to head out the door. This style can easily be dressed up or down and looks great with khakis, shorts, or jeans alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include:

