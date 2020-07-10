Komelon’s 300-foot open reel tape measure drops to a new low at $19

Amazon is offering the Komelon 300-foot Open Reel Fiberglass Tape Measure for $18.82 Prime shipped. Normally fetching $30, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you are measuring for a fence or another large area, this tape measure is ideal. It can reach 300-feet before it runs out of room. The high-visibility green tape easily stretches to full length and reels back in once you’re done. The end even has a sharpened tip so you can hammer it into a piece of wood to keep it still. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If 300-feet is a bit overkill for your needs, CRAFTSMAN’s 25-foot tape measure is available on Amazon for $13 Prime shipped. This model clips to your belt so it’s always available and within arm’s reach.

However, opting for the Komelon 16-foot tape measure will save you even more. It’s under $7 Prime shipped and delivers a similar function to the CRAFTSMAN above at a much lower cost. The biggest downside here is that it’s only 16-feet long, but that’s plenty of length for woodworking projects in the garage.

Komelon 300-foot Fiberglass Tape Measure features:

300-Feet by 1/2-Inch open reel fiberglass tape

Double coated blade

Shock-absorbing rubber bumpers

Versatile end hook

Marking stake included

