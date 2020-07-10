Save 50% on this touchless soap dispenser at a low of $16 Prime shipped

OPOLAR (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Touchless Soap Dispenser for $15.99 Prime shipped with the code IKO3P89C at checkout. This saves you 50% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Sometimes, your hands are just too dirty to touch the soap dispenser when you’re at the sink. This model offers a motion sensor that automatically puts the right amount of soap into your hand with little effort. There are two different volume settings, depending on if you want more or less soap to come out with each pump. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Given that today’s lead deal can handle foaming soaps, why not put some of your savings toward a refill so you’re set for a while? This bag from Method gets the job done and is just $7 Prime shipped. It has 28-ounces of soap, and the dispenser above is 15-ounces, giving you nearly two full fills from a single bag.

Do you prefer the rustic/farmhouse look? These soap dispensers mount onto a wide-mouth mason jar and go in three places for just $10 Prime shipped. My wife loves the look of these as they add a rustic look to any bathroom or kitchen.

OPOLAR Touchless Soap Dispenser features:

It stops cross infection effectively. It senses your hand by a motion sensor and releases soap drops. When you put away your hand, the soap dispenser stops automatically.

Touchless foaming soap dispenser with high foam and low foam modes, it better meets your requirement.

This automatic soap dispenser touchless adopts advanced waterproof design, which can effectively prevent soap or water from corroding the circuit board and greatly extend the service life of the foam soap dispenser

