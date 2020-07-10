SteelSeries’ versatile Arctic 3 Wireless Gaming Headset hits $73 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $72.99 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with this versatile headset, you’ll be ready to immerse yourself in PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch gaming. It supports both Bluetooth and wired connectivity, allowing you to choose the best option for your specific setup. An added benefit includes its clear cast microphone that’s said to deliver “studio quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Already have a pair of wireless headphones that you love? If so, be sure to check out our hands-on review of HomeSpot. This USB-C device plugs directly into a Nintendo Switch and allows you to pair everything from AirPods to Beats.

While you’re at it, you may be interested in our review of HORI Split Pad Pro. I always leave it on my Switch as it provides a Pro Controller-like experience when playing in portable mode. Give our post a read to find out all of the details.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset features:

Take calls, join VoIP chat, and stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth while hearing game audio through the 3.5 millimeter wired connection

Designed for everywhere you game, with remarkable sound, comfort and style on all gaming platforms, including pc, PlayStation, Xbox one, Nintendo switch, VR and mobile

Bluetooth connects wirelessly to the switch chat mobile app, and the wired connection delivers game audio; microphone impedance: 2200 ohm

