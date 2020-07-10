Western Digital’s 3TB HDD is the perfect NAS/Plex expansion at $60

- Jul. 10th 2020 4:30 pm ET

$60
0

Amazon is offering the Western Digital 3TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $59.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $70 or more, today’s deal is a match of its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. Whether you’re wanting to add more storage to your desktop or NAS setup, this drive is a great option. Offering 3TB of storage, Western Digital is one of my favorite brands when it comes to hard drives. This model sports a 5,400 RPM drive speed and even comes with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you need portable storage, the Toshiba 1TB External HDD is a great deal. It’s available for $47 shipped at Amazon and delivers 1TB of storage anywhere you are. Plus, no external power is needed, just the included USB cable.

However, if you need a boot drive for your computer, be sure to check out this 240GB option. It’s available at Amazon for $28 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it has far less storage, you’ll notice much faster read and write speeds here, making for quick boot times.

Western Digital 3TB Internal HDD features:

  • Reliable everyday computing
  • WD quality and reliability
  • Free Acronis True Image WD Edition cloning Software
  • 2 year manufacturer’s limited warranty

