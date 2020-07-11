This 1080p projector is the perfect movie night upgrade at $160 (Reg. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the VANKYO Performance 1080p Projector (V600) for $159.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $199 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you 20% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering native 1080p playback, this projector is fairly compact in size and is designed to be used anywhere in your home. Whether it’s an upcoming movie night you have planned, or you’re just wanting to play games on a larger display, this projector gets it done right. You’ll find USB, VGA, and HDMI hookups here, giving you a wide array of plugs to use with your devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Also, be sure to check out our review of the VANKYO V630 projector, giving you some insight into this budget-focused company.

With your savings, pick up this 100-inch projector screen at Amazon. It’s available for $40 shipped and delivers a perfect area to make your new screen. It’s “anti-crease” and is designed to use both indoors and out.

Should you already have a screen, this $20 shipped mount is a must-have. It’s universal and will easily upgrade your projector setup, making it sleek and removing excess clutter from the floor/table and relocating it to your ceiling.

VANKYO 1080p Projector features:

With native resolution of 1920*1080 and contrast ratio of 5000:1, the VANKYO Performance V600 brings 3 times of more details than 720P projectors, delivering impeccable image quality for professional use.

Featuring greater brightness, this V600 projector provides a display up to 300″ in size, and ideal contrast for business presentations, designed to create an excellent performance.

With long-lasting lamps, this V600 full HD projector lasts for over 10 years of daily use (2-3 hours per session)

