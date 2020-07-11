Griffin has been a go-to brand for Apple gear accessories and iPhone cases for quite some time, and now it’s ready to unleash its popular cases for the 2020 iPhone SE. Leveraging over 25-years of experience in the space, Griffin is looking to redefine the meaning of rugged with the thin tactical protection found in its new Survivor series cases for the latest iPhone SE. Head below for a closer look at the new covers and an exclusive 15% off discount.

The Griffin Survivor iPhone SE cases are now available for purchase starting from $19.99. However, 9to5Toys readers can use code 9TO5SURVIVOR at check out to knock 15% off an entire order from now through September 3, 2020.

New Griffin Survivor cases for iPhone SE

Apple brought back its compact iPhone SE with all-new tech this year, essentially inspiring the folks over at Griffin to do much of the same. The new Survivor-series cases make use of tried, tested, and true protection technology that has done nothing but improve since the original iPhone SE’s launch. The company is essentially bringing back its original, proven designs and implementing enhanced technology throughout the familiar form-factor — “Classics for a classic.”

Available in two flavors — Survivor Strong and Survivor Clear — the new Griffin Survivor iPhone SE cases are said to have been both engineered and tested to surpass military standards. Unlike some of the overly robust and bulky offerings out there, Griffin’s latest cases can handle bumps, scratches, and even drops from multiple feet up without getting in the way.

The Survivor Strong case for the iPhone SE features a slim, tapered design, but with some serious drop protection. On top of a UV coating to defend against ugly scratches, it is designed to be able to withstand drops of up to 7-feet on hard surfaces like concrete. The new wireless charging compatible Survivor Strong case comes in a sleek black colorway or a clear see-through option so you can showcase your iPhone’s natural beauty.

Survivor Clear follows much of the same design philosophy but in an even more minimal, one-piece package. As the name implies, both the black and clear colorways leave the backside of your iPhone visible while a non-yellowing protective bezel provides up to 4-feet of drop protection. Its shock-absorbing polymer material has a high-gloss finish and also fully supports wireless charging.

The Griffin Survivor iPhone SE cases are now available for purchase starting from $19.99. 9to5Toys readers can use code 9TO5SURVIVOR at check out to knock 15% off an entire order from now through September 3, 2020.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!