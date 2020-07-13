Automate your time tracking with Timemator for Mac, now $24 (Orig. $39)

When you’re working alone, keeping track of everything you do is really important. Timemator 2 automates the process on Mac, meaning you can focus on completing your to-do list. Right now, you get the app on a lifetime license for just $23.99 (Orig. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials.

With most time-tracking apps, you have to click “record” at the beginning of every new work session. Ironically, this means you actually waste time to track your productivity — and that’s if you remember to hit the button.

With Timemator 2, you never have to think about time tracking again. This smart app detects which apps you are using and for how long. At the end of the day, you simply assign each block of time to a particular project.

To automate the process completely, you can also set up rules. This could mean assigning time spent in Photoshop to “design work” and so on. Whenever you next open that app, Timemator 2 will start recording time in the background.

Rated at 4.5 stars on Setapp, Timemator 2 lets you view a visual breakdown of how you spent your day. The app works offline, and you can sync your data via iCloud when you reconnect. You also have a range of great export options, and the ability to count billable hours.

Normally priced at $39, Timeator 2 is now only $23.99 on a lifetime license covering two Macs.

