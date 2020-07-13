Converse Flash Sale cuts extra 40% off clearance with deals from just $19

- Jul. 13th 2020 11:09 am ET

Converse is offering extra 40% off clearance with code EXTRA40 at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your shoes for summer with deals on sneakers, sandals, boots, and more. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Logo Play Chuck Taylors are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $39, however during the sale you can find them for just $23. These shoes are unique with a logo design and can be worn by both men or women alike. They’re also lightweight and have cushioning for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Timbuk2 Flash Sale that’s going on now.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

