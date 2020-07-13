Ember Temperature Control Smart Mugs up to 50% off: 2-pack now down to $100

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering a 2-pack of Ember 10-ounce Temperature Control Smart Mugs for $99.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $100 each and currently fetching $84+ at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 50% off and the lowest price we can find. These 10-ounce smart mugs connect to your mobile device and offer up a slew of smart features like the ability to set the ideal temperature (between 120- and 145-degrees) and the color of the on-board LED. Each mug has 1-hour of battery life but will stay charged all day using the included coaster dock. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more details.

Just for comparison sake, the second-generation Ember Mugs sell for $100 a pop directly from Apple. The main difference between the two is an extra 30-mins of battery life before you need to pull out the charging coaster — a trade-off that will likely be worth the savings for some.

For something with a similar form-factor that will keep your beverages at temperature and won’t cost as much, check out the YETI Rambler. This 14-ounce travel mug will keep your coffee hot for hours and comes in at a fraction of the price of the Ember at $25.

More on the Ember 10-ounce Temperature Control Smart Mugs:

Designed for home or office, the Ember mugs and their companion smartphone app allow you to set your precise drinking temperature for hot beverages, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favorite drinks, customize the LED color and more. Ember maintains your chosen temperature for approximately 1 hour, so your warm beverage stays perfect from the first sip to the last drop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!