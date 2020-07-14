CyberPower’s 1350VA 8-outlet UPS is a work-from-home must at $95 (Reg. $145)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering the CyberPower 1350VA/810W 8-outlet UPS for $94.99 shipped. Generally going for $145 at Office Depot, a similar model fetches the same price at Amazon, and today’s deal is a match for the best that we’ve tracked historically. If your desk doesn’t have a battery backup, it’s time to change that. With working from home, it’s very possible your desk is getting used far more often these days. Ensure that your technology, be it a computer, modem/router, or monitor stays alive when the power goes out. This helps reduce internet loss with a power flash and can alleviate reboots for shorter outages. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Maybe 1350VA is a bit overkill for you, and the only thing you want to keep powered when the lights go out is your desktop. The CyberPower 900VA UPS is available on Amazon for around $85 shipped.

However, opting for a 625VA model is great to both save cash and power your home networking gear. CyberPower’s 625VA UPS delivers ample power to your devices at a budget-focused price of $55 shipped on Amazon.

CyberPower 8-outlet UPS features:

The CyberPower Intelligent LCD CP1350AVRLCD uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for mid to high-end computer systems, features dynamic line conditioning to guard against surges/spikes and offers battery backup in the event of brownouts or blackouts. The CP1350AVRLCD unit has a capacity of 1350VA/810 Watts, eight NEMA 5-15R receptacles, including four fail-safe outlets for critical loads. The intelligent multi-function LCD panel displays real-time UPS vitals for ease of control.

