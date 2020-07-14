Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 75% off Nike, adidas, The North Face, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Garage Sale offers up to 75% off top brands including Nike, The North Face, adidas, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Nike Renew Run Running Shoes are sure to boost your summer workouts. Originally priced at $90 however, during the sale they’re marked down to $60. These shoes are curved for quick movements and made of lightweight material, which won’t weigh you down. Designed for comfort, this style also has a multi-layer cushioning. Plus, they’re available in several color options as well as a women’s style for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
The most notable deals for men include:
- adidas X_PLR Shoes $34 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Renew Run Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $90)
- The North Face Pull-On Shorts $30 (Orig. $40)
- The North Face Tri-Dome T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $25)
- Nike Sportswear Jersey Polo $35 (Orig. $45)
The most notable deals for women include:
- adidas Kaptir X Shoes $50 (Orig. $85)
- adidas Pacer 3-Stripes Shorts $10 (Orig. $25)
- Nike Renew Run Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $90)
- Reebok Club C Shoes $52 (Orig. $70)
- Under Armour Play Up Shorts $12 (Orig. $25)
