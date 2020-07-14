Get the silverware in order with Joseph Joseph’s Drawer Tray: $7 (32% off)

- Jul. 14th 2020 9:08 am ET

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $10, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and is the best price we can find. Bed Bath and Beyond still has it at $10. This handy drawer organizer features five angled compartments to neatly store all of your silverware. Each of them are labeled to keep things tidy, just ensure you have a drawer with at least 3.25-inches of clearance so it will fit in there nicely. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is already among the most affordable options out there. But you might want to give the Dial Industries option and this Rubbermaid Cutlery Tray a closer look as well. they start at slightly below today’s lead and carry solid ratings. While they don’t look quite as robust as today’s Joseph Joseph, it’s really just a matter of taste with the prices being so similar.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on kitchenware, DIY tool kits, furniture, water bottles, and more.

More on the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Tray:

  • Unique design creates more space in your drawer
  • Individual, stacked compartments for different cutlery
  • Cutlery icons for easy identification
  • Suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 3. 25 inches. Dimensions: 15. 6 x 4. 33 x 2. 25 inches.
  • Five angled compartments. Wash and dry by hand

