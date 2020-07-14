Macy’s Swim Event takes 50% off Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Ralph Lauren, more

- Jul. 14th 2020 10:37 am ET

Macy’s Swim Event has you ready for summer with 50% off Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, O’Neil, Ralph Lauren, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Make a splash with the Tommy Hilfiger Global Strike Swim Trunks that are on sale for $34 and originally were priced at $70. These swim trunks have an elastic waist-band for a perfect fit and are quick drying. They also have a classic 7-inch hem that can be worn for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Anne Cole Twist Front Swimsuit was designed to be flattering and versatile. Originally priced at $88, however during the sale you can find it for $44.

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Summer Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off styles from just $30.

