RAVPower’s 28W solar panel has three USB ports at an all-time low of $34.50

- Jul. 14th 2020 7:50 pm ET

0

RAVPower is offering its the 28W 3-Port Solar Charger for $34.49 shipped with the code HURRY122 at checkout. Normally $80 direct from RAVPower and $50 at Amazon (and on sale for $35 there right now), this beats our last mention by $0.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find three built-in 2.4A USB ports here, which are all powered through the sun’s rays while you’re off-grid. If you’re wanting to head out into the wilderness this summer or just spend some time by the lake, this solar panel is a must. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s deal is great when the sun is out, but it doesn’t actually store a charge. This solar-powered portable battery does just that at $15 Prime shipped, and has a 5000mAh capacity, which is more than enough to power your iPhone with ease. It can be recharged either via the sun’s rays or through a built-in microUSB port.

However, AUKEY’s USB-C 10000mAh portable power bank is also available at Amazon for $18 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have a built-in solar panel, it does offer 18W USB-C which works well for iPad Pro or iPhone quick charging.

RAVPower 28W Solar Charger features:

RAVPower’s highly efficient solar cells convert up to 21.5-23.5% of solar power into free energy, up to 50% more than standard efficiencies. Whether it is a sunny day or you’re hiking under a cloudy sky, make sure you always stay powered up. Plug in up to two devices at once and let nature take care of the rest.

RAVPower is the one-stop power charging solution for millions of customers from around the world. The leader in fast-wireless charging thanks to our groundbreaking HyperAir technology, our wide variety of portable chargers and charging accessories provide a reliable way tostay powered anywhere, anytime

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
RAVPower

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide