RAVPower’s 28W solar panel has three USB ports at an all-time low of $34.50

RAVPower is offering its the 28W 3-Port Solar Charger for $34.49 shipped with the code HURRY122 at checkout. Normally $80 direct from RAVPower and $50 at Amazon (and on sale for $35 there right now), this beats our last mention by $0.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find three built-in 2.4A USB ports here, which are all powered through the sun’s rays while you’re off-grid. If you’re wanting to head out into the wilderness this summer or just spend some time by the lake, this solar panel is a must. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s deal is great when the sun is out, but it doesn’t actually store a charge. This solar-powered portable battery does just that at $15 Prime shipped, and has a 5000mAh capacity, which is more than enough to power your iPhone with ease. It can be recharged either via the sun’s rays or through a built-in microUSB port.

However, AUKEY’s USB-C 10000mAh portable power bank is also available at Amazon for $18 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have a built-in solar panel, it does offer 18W USB-C which works well for iPad Pro or iPhone quick charging.

RAVPower 28W Solar Charger features:

RAVPower’s highly efficient solar cells convert up to 21.5-23.5% of solar power into free energy, up to 50% more than standard efficiencies. Whether it is a sunny day or you’re hiking under a cloudy sky, make sure you always stay powered up. Plug in up to two devices at once and let nature take care of the rest. RAVPower is the one-stop power charging solution for millions of customers from around the world. The leader in fast-wireless charging thanks to our groundbreaking HyperAir technology, our wide variety of portable chargers and charging accessories provide a reliable way tostay powered anywhere, anytime

