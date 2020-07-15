Amazfit Bip tracks HR, sleep, GPS, more at a budget-focused price of $60

- Jul. 15th 2020 4:50 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker for $59.99 shipped in multiple colors. Normally $70 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If the Apple Watch is a bit above your price range, Amazfit’s Bip is a great option. You’ll find all-day heart rate and activity tracking, sleep monitoring, GPS, and more here. It also works on both Android and iOS, giving you the ability to choose what mobile phone you carry. Rated 3.8/5 stars from thousands.

Keep your new smartwatch safe by picking up a few screen protectors. This 6-pack is just $7 Prime shipped and ensures that your display stays good as new for a long time.

Prefer the timeless look of a standard watch? Our roundup from earlier has you covered. Fossil’s Dean Watch is down to $80 shipped right now, which saves you $25 from its regular going rate. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you’re going to be losing out on activity tracking, heart rate, and more here.

Amazfit Bip Smartwatch features:

The third highest-selling smartwatch in the world, the Amazfit BIP is a complete fitness smartwatch designed to support an active lifestyle with an industry-leading 30+ days on a single charge, an always-on display, GPS, PPG heart rate sensor, sport, and sleep tracking modes, and notifications for calls, SMS, e-mail, and other mobile apps.

