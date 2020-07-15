Anker’s Dash Cam Duo records 1080p from multiple angles at $90 (Reg. $130)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav Dual Dash Cam Duo for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s deal matches our last mention and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This dash camera records 1080p and is designed to capture what happens both inside and outside of your vehicle. The built-in GPS records the location that a video takes place, which can be crucial to know exactly where an accident occurred or just what city you were in when that beautiful sunset appeared in front of you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With a fraction of your savings leftover from today’s lead deal, pick up SanDisk’s 128GB microSD card. At $22 Prime shipped, it’ll hold many hours of footage. Plus, the included adapter makes it super simple to transfer footage from the dash camera to your computer.

Looking for something more budget-friendly? At $40 shipped, the APEMAN Mini Dash Cam is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it only sports a single lens, and you’ll lose out on GPS tracking, this dash camera still offers 1080p recording.

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam Duo features:

All-Around Coverage: A 155° wide-angle front camera and a 110° interior camera simultaneously capture the road ahead and your vehicle’s interior in 1080p Full HD. Note: Mount in the upper mid-section of the windshield for maximum coverage.

Enhanced Night Vision: Dual 323 Sony sensors with world-class F 1.8 lenses and NightHawk Vision technology deliver razor-sharp night-time clarity.

Track Your Journey: Built-in GPS automatically records your driving route, location, and speed, ensuring you have all the information for every journey you take.

