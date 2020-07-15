Score a 3- or 4-month FREE Apple News+ trial and enjoy audio, magazines, more

Best Buy is offering a 4-month trial to Apple News+ for FREE for new subscribers. If you’ve previously trialed Apple’s News+ service, then Best Buy’s promotion will score you a 3-month no-cost subscription. Normally $10 per month, the last time that we saw Apple News+ on trial like this was back in November, though right now the company is running a free 1-month subscription promotion to help bolster numbers after adding an audio subset to the service. Apple News+ is a paid news subscription service that includes access to hundreds of magazines, newspapers, and more. Dive deeper into what Apple News+ has to offer in our coverage.

Prefer reading a good book? Amazon is offering new or non-active subscribers 2-months of Kindle Unlimited absolutely FREE. Note: Those who don’t have an active subscription may be eligible. Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s ebook subscription service that includes access to millions of titles all for one monthly $10 fee, though this deal scores you a 2-month trial for free. Each title will be available through the company’s Kindle service, which works on desktop, laptop, iPhone, iPad, Android, and more. Learn more about Amazon’s reading service right here.

Don’t forget that Rakuten just expanded its E-reader product line with the all-new Nia. This $100 portable E-reader will give you the ability to enjoy a book anywhere you go this summer. The 6-inch display is perfect for reading a good novel and the battery is stated to be able to “run for weeks on end.”

Apple News+ features:

Apple is introducing several new features for Apple News and Apple News+, including audio stories of some of the best feature stories from Apple News+, a daily audio news briefing hosted by Apple News editors, and curated local news collections beginning in five cities and regions and expanding to more areas in the future. Apple News is also adding more top local and regional news outlets for readers and subscribers, including The Charlotte Observer, the Miami Herald, and The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina).

