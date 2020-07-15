DSW Summer Sale takes 30% off Sperry, Clarks, Sanuk, Steve Madden, more

The DSW Summer Sale takes 30% off select shoes with promo code SUNFLARE at checkout. DSW VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s Florsheim Postino Oxford Dress Shoes that are currently marked down to $35. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $115. This style will look great with jeans or slacks alike and is perfect to wear year-round. They also feature a square toe that gives it a modern look and a cushioned insole promotes comfort. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Dolce Vita Lury Espadrille Sandals are a must-have. Originally priced at $122, however during the sale you can find them for just $21. They’re available in several color options and will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or dresses alike.

The most notable deals for women include:

Looking for more deals? Cole Haan’s Summer Sale is offering an extra 20% off select styles, that are already up to 75% off and free delivery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!