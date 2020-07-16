Bring a Cuisinart 12-inch covered cast iron pan home for $60 today (Reg. $90+)

Today only, Woot is offering some great deals on Cuisinart’s cast iron frying pans. You can now score the 12-inch Cuisinart Chicken Fryer for $59.99 in multiple colorways with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $90 and over $100 at Amazon depending on the color, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. A perfect opportunity to introduce some cast iron cookware into your setup, this one pan and lid combo can support a wide variety of meals. The cast iron construction provides “superior” heat retention and distribution while the porcelain enameled finish will “not impart flavors or absorb odors.” Dishwasher-safe, it can also be thrown on the stove or under the broiler. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For something comparable but even more affordable, the AmazonBasics Cast Iron Casserole Skillet is a solid bet. Carrying a 4+ star rating from nearly 900 customers, it comes in at just over $50. While it’s doesn’t include the lifetime warranty or the handle like today’s lead deal, it will still bring that cast iron experience to your kitchen.

More on the Cuisinart Chicken Fryer:

Designed from the inside out for today’s lifestyles, our Cuisinart Cookware combines uncompromising superior cooking performance with a professional look. You’ll enjoy a lifetime of healthy cooking with your Cuisinart Cookware. Cast iron is recognized as one of the best materials for cookware because of its ability to retain heat and provide even heat distribution.

