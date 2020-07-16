iPhone 11 falls under $500 at Xfinity Mobile + $200 off other models

Xfinity Mobile is offering new customers or those who add a new line $200 off any iPhone. This makes the iPhone 11 $20.83 per month, which comes out to just shy of $500 after your 2-years of payments is complete. Note: Activation fees may apply. Normally $699, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen in a while and is the lowest available. Apple’s iPhone 11 is a great device that includes the same processor as the 11 Pro/Max, both an ultrawide and standard lens, FaceID, minimum 64GB of storage, and much more. Plus, iPhone 11 offers wireless charging and built-in water resistance too. Shop every iPhone on sale at Xfinity Mobile here.

Should you opt for the iPhone 11, be sure to grab this $5.50 Prime shipped clear case at Amazon. It’ll not only keep your smartphone nice and protected from small drops but also allows you to see the beautiful design of Apple’s latest device.

Also, we’d recommend picking up some tempered glass to keep your screen safe. This 3-pack is just $9 Prime shipped and gives you a few backup screen protectors should \one crack, scratch, or need a replacement for any reason.

iPhone 11 features:

Shoot 4K videos, beautiful portraits, and sweeping landscapes with the all-new dual-camera system. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. See true-to-life color in your photos, videos, and games on the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. Do more and charge less with all-day battery life. And worry less with water resistance up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!