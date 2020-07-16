Old Navy Epic Clearance Sale takes up to 70% off thousands of items from $5

Old Navy Epic Clearance Event takes up to 70% off thousands of items with deals starting at just $5. Prices are as marked. Even better, it’s offering an extra 25% off your order, including clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Built-In Flex Everyday Oxford Shirt. This shirt is currently on sale for just $15 and originally was priced at $35. It can easily be dressed up or down and will pair nicely with shorts, chinos, jeans, and more. This style is also infused with stretch for added comfort and comes in two color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the UGG Closet Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ultimate Built-In Flex Chinos $12 (Orig. $40)
- Built-In Flex Everyday Oxford Shirt $15 (Orig. $35)
- Mock-Neck 1/4-Zip Pullover $15 (Orig. $40)
- Soft-Washed Crew-Neck Tee $4 (Orig. $13)
- Dynamic Fleece Joggers $17 (Orig. $45)
Our top picks for women include:
- Faded Twill Shirt Dress $19 (Orig. $40)
- Relaxed Twist-Sleeve Tee $10 (Orig. $20)
- Sleeveless Striped Linen-Blend $19 (Orig. $45)
- Mid-Rise Everyday Seersucker Shorts $11 (Orig. $27)
- Shirred Raglan-Sleeve Top $11 (Orig. $30)
