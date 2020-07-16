Keep your pool clean with the PoolVac XL, now $310 Prime shipped ($110 off)

- Jul. 16th 2020 6:46 pm ET

$419 $310
Woot is currently offering the Hayward PoolVac XL Vinyl Pool Vacuum for $309.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $419 at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for an easy way to clean up your vinyl pool this summer, the search is over. Connecting directly to your skimmer or suction port, this cleaner utilizes patented AquaPilot technology that ensues the entire floor of your pool is spick and span. The 40-foot hose easily reaches every corner and it can even climb the walls for a complete clean. Rated 4/5 stars.

For big debris on the top of your pool, this skimmer net is a must-have. It has a built-in 12-inch pole that gives you easy reach within your pool. The net can capture leaves, branches, twigs, or anything else floating on the top of the water. At $25 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

However, this 10-pack of pool skimmer socks is another great option to look at. Coming in at just $10 Prime shipped, these go over your pool’s skimmer and capture debris that would normally clog the pipes. Just check it every few days, change out the skimmer sock, and your pool will stay nice and clean.

Hayward PoolVac XL features:

  • Wide vacuum inlet and unique wing design deliver constant suction power
  • No debris bags to empty reduces the need for frequent maintenance
  • Advanced suction design cleans efficiently and quietly for a more peaceful pool environment

