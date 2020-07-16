ZeroWater’s 10-cup round water filter pitcher hits new low at $28 shipped

Amazon is offering the ZeroWater 10-cup Round Water Filter Pitcher for $27.99 shipped. Regularly around $32, today’s deal saves you 15% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, along with today’s deal being the first major discount that we have seen. Offering a 10-cup capacity, this water pitcher is perfect for keeping your hydrated throughout the day. Just pour water into the top from your sink, it’ll quickly filter it, and then you’re ready to drink. ZeroWater even includes a quality meter so you can check how many contaminates are inside of your normal water compared to what it filters out, giving you peace of mind that you’re going to have a crisp and refreshing drink. Rated 4/5 stars.

Go with Brita to save some cash. ZeroWater might claim to remove all contaminates, but Brita is a fantastic filter just the same, and is more well-known to boot. The 18-cup Brita filter stays in your fridge and has nearly twice the capacity of today’s lead deal. At $25 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

However, Brita’s 5-cup pitcher includes a replacement filter for $20 Prime shipped. This has half the capacity of today’s lead deal but includes a replacement filter to allow you to enjoy crisp water for longer before it’s time to buy another one.

ZeroWater Round Water Filter Pitcher features:

10 CUP WATER FILTERING PITCHER: you’ll always have cleaner, pure tasting water on hand with our space saving filter pitcher in your fridge. The included, free water quality meter lets you test your water, so you never have to wonder about its quality.

FIVE STAGE WATER FILTRATION: unlike many water filters & pitchers, Zero Water filters use 5 stages of filtration, to bring you cleaner, better tasting water. Instead of carbon filtering only, our filters use Ion exchange technology to reduce contaminants.

NOT AN ORDINARY FILTER: Zero Water filters filter water in 5 stages, are NSF certified to reduce lead and other heavy metals. Zero Water removes 99. 6% of total dissolved solids, 2x more than the leading brand (tested by independent lab).

